TaB Soda Being Discontinued After 57 Years

It's so hard saying good bye to an old friend. So for me, this won't be that bad, but, for all you TaB lovers out there, this is a sad day indeed.

Coca-Cola, the maker of TaB, said in a press release they are putting TaB to rest forever.

"TaB broke new ground in 1963 when it was introduced as The Coca-Cola Company’s first-ever “diet” soft drink. Initially marketed to women, the saccharine-sweetened, zero-calorie soda became a cultural icon in the 1980s and maintained a small but loyal following over the last few decades, primarily among fans who grew up with the beloved brand."

Perhaps you won't feel so bad when you take into account along with TaB......Coca-Cola Life, Diet Coke Feisty Cherry, Zico coconut water, and the Odwalla line of juices are also bidding the world Adieu.

Kerri Kopp, of Coca-Cola North America said TaB will always hold a special legacy in the hearts of all those at Coca Cola.

“We’re forever grateful to TaB for paving the way for the diets and lights category, and to the legion of TaB lovers who have embraced the brand for nearly six decades, we wouldn’t have Diet Coke or Coke Zero Sugar. TaB did its job. In order to continue to innovate and give consumers the choices they want today, we have to make decisions like this one as part of our portfolio rationalization work.”

I know my mom loved TaB. Seeing that iconic can in the fridge, I'd always look to see if there was something more manly to drink. But, if I knew the coast was clear, I'd even pour myself a glass every now and then.

TaB we will miss you...even if we didn't love you.