Here we go again, Pats fans.

From the NFL Website:

The New England Patriots have cancelled practice today after another positive COVID-19 test, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Giardi reported, per a source informed.

A second positive test for another individual is still going through the process to confirm and the team has been doing meetings virtually today, Pelissero added.

Practice and media availability has been canceled for today.

And there may be a second player who is positive:

The Pats are scheduled to play the Broncos this Sunday at 1pm. We will see if this game gets postponed AGAIN. Stay tuned!

· Week 1: vs. MIA Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m.---WIN!!!!

· Week 2: @ SEA Monday, Sept. 20 @ 8:20 p.m. LOSS

· Week 3: vs. LV Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. WIN!!!!

· Week 4: @ KC Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m. LOSS

· Week 5: BYE DUE TO COVID

· Week 6: vs. DEN Sunday, Oct. 18 @ 1 p.m. (??????????????????)

· Week 7: vs. SF Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 8: @ BUF Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 9: @ NYJ Monday, Nov. 9 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 10: vs. BAL Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 11: @ HOU Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 12: vs. ARI Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 13: @ LAC Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 4:25 p.m.

· Week 14: @ LAR Thursday, Dec. 10 @ 8:20 p.m.

· Week 15: @ MIA Sunday, Dec. 20 @ 1 p.m.

· Week 16: vs. BUF Monday, Dec. 28 @ 8:15 p.m.

· Week 17: vs. NYJ Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 1 p.m. ET