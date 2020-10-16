New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported five new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

The five cases, all in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), are as follows:

two people 19 and under;

one individual 20 to 29; and

two people 50 to 59.

All of these cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 297 and 203 have recovered. There have been two deaths, and the number of active cases is 92. Four patients are hospitalized with one in an intensive care unit. As of Friday, 89,852 tests have been conducted.

Zones 1 and 5 are Orange

Zone 1 and Zone 5 remain at the Orange level under the province’s COVID-19 recovery plan. Orange level rules are available online.

All other zones in New Brunswick remain at the Yellow level. During this time, Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

To find out the boundaries of each health zone, see the map available at:

State of emergency extended

The state of emergency mandatory order was renewed on Thursday, Oct. 15, under the authority of the Emergency Measures Act.