Vice President Pence Will Visit Dysart’s On Monday

According to WMTW, Vice President Mike Pence plans to hold a campaign rally at Dysart's in Hermon on Monday morning.

It's the second time in recent months that the administration has held events in Central Maine. Donald Trump Jr. was at an event in Holden last month.

Unlike many states, Maine allows for the splitting of its four electoral votes. The winner of the state’s two Congressional districts gets one electoral vote each, with the winner of the statewide vote getting the other two electoral votes. In the 2016 election, Trump got one of the votes, while Clinton took the other three.

The Biden campaign has also sent reps to the Pine Tree State in recent weeks. Former Vice President Biden's wife, Dr. Jill Biden, visited the state a few weeks ago and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in Lewiston last weekend.

At this time, there is no word on whether or not the Vice President intends to try the chicken pot pie (with its buttery flakey crust).

