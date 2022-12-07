Suspect Still at Large after Bank Robbery in Waterville, Maine

The Camden National Bank in Waterville was robbed Tuesday morning when a man entered the building and threatened the staff.

The Robber Left with an Undisclosed Amount of Money

Police said the suspect did not show a weapon. He exited the bank after the robbery with an undisclosed amount of money. Local police departments, the Maine State Police and the FBI searched for him, but did not not find him.

The incident took place around 9:40 a.m. on December 6, 2022. The bank is located on the town’s Maine Street, according to WGME.

Description of the Suspect Provided by Authorities

Law enforcement is asking the public to help in the investigation by providing a description of the robber. Officials said he is a white male standing between 5’9” to 5’10” tall. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a green winter coat and had a black mask on his face.

You are asked to contact police if you have any information about robbery or the suspect. Call Det. Daryl Gordon at (207) 680-4700.

