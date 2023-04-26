Border Patrol Agents have arrested five people after they illegally crossed the Canada and U.S. border in Maine. Authorities are searching for two other individuals. In addition, two men from New York were arrested for “reentry after removal.”

Arrests Made after Illegal Border Crossing on the U.S. and Canada Border

In all, seven people crossed the border in Mars Hill, Maine on Friday night around 9 pm.

Five People From Mexico Arrested

Five of the people arrested are from Puebla, Mexico, according to the Bangor Daily News. Drones were used to locate all five individuals on Sunday. They have been charged with “entry without inspection.” Agents arrested 18-year-old Miguel Angel Rodriguez Sanchez, 20-year-old Lizbeth Plata Hernandez, 33-year-old David Jimenez Torres, 35-year-old Arturo Estrada Aviles and 32-year-old Elizabeth Cruz Gomez.

Two Men from New York Arrested

Also arrested are two men from New York - 36-year-old Eduardo Ruiz Rojas and 38-year-old Manuel Donilla Davila. They are charged with “reentry after removal.” They were taken into custody in Mars Hill on East Ridge Road Friday night after their car with Tennessee Plates was stopped by the Border Patrol.

Charges and Fines

The five people from Puebla face up to 180 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. The two New York men are facing up to two years behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Court Appearances and U.S. Immigration

Those who have been arrested have had a court appearance in Bangor and are being handed over to U.S. Immigration. Officials said their destination was not known.

