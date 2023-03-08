Big Rock Mars Hill Getting A New Chairlift Next Summer

Big Rock Mountain is the largest ski area in Northern Maine, and they are making a big step forward next summer.

Big Rock has announced a partnership with Dopplemayr USA to purchase a Quad Chairlift. And it will be installed next summer and ready for the 2024 Fall season.

The new quad chairlift will replace a double chairlift that has serviced the ski area since 1993 and is over 50 years old.

The purchase of the equipment is a part of a larger Federal Economic Development Administration Project that will install the chairlift to the top of the mountan and upgrade fall snowmaking.

The new chairlift will double uphill capacity, shorten lift rides and position Big Rock as a premier family skiing destination.

We see the chairlift installation as an investment in the sustainability of our operation. The campaigns impact will be felt by generations of county residents. As board president, it is humbling to see all the people from around the county, state, and across the boarder come to Big Rocks support. What we offer is something truly special.

Darrell McCrum is President of Big Rocks Board of Directors.

Big Rock staff and board members would like to thank the many businesses, individuals, and foundations who’ve supported Big Rock. Through your generosity we will fund the entirety of this transformative investment into the future of downhill skiing in this region

Of the $5.4 million total project budget Big Rock still needs to raise $1.15 million.



Wi th 27 trails, 2 chair lifts, 2 surface lifts and snowmaking on 60% of the terrain, the new chairlift will have the potential to sustain Big Rock from any other major lift capital needs for the next generation and more



For more information or to donate to the project reach out to Big Rock Fundraising team at (207) 425-6711.