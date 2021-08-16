Mars Hill Parade Grand Marshals Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage

The town of Mars Hill recently hosted its annual Homecoming Days Festival that is held in early August and is highlighted by a parade on Saturday morning. In year's past, the homecoming committee has given the honor of grand marshal to individuals or graduating classes celebrating milestone dates. This year the committee honored a local couple who continue to be an instrumental part of the community, and who have hit an incredible milestone in marriage.

Via Glenny Mahan

Sam and Dawn Mahan have had a lot to celebrate lately as they have been married now for 70 years. 70! The incredible feat is matched by Sam celebrating his 90th birthday the same weekend that he and his better half were the grand marshals of the Homecoming Days parade. If you think that these two have been riding out the twilight years, you are terribly mistaken. Both of them have been working and have been active in the lives of their 8 children, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and now 2 great-great-grandchildren. Truly amazing!

Via TSP/ TSM

The Mahan's have always been involved in the community of Mars Hill. Dawn worked in the healthcare field until recently, and Sam has been in various roles and committees with the town of Mars Hill. They have been a constant in the middle of a town that has seen a lot of change in the last 70 years. The Mars Hill Homecoming Days parade concluded just before the heavy rain and thunderstorms arrived. There was an incredible turnout at all of the activities throughout the weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Congratulations to the Mahan's on an incredible accomplishment and we wish you many more years of happiness together

Travel Back in Time in Maine With Google Streetview