Man Crashed in Pineland Farms Potato Company Parking Lot in Mars Hill
A 49-year-old man from Bridgton crashed a vehicle into a stone wall and two other vehicles on Monday at the Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill.
Crashed at Pineland Farms Potato Company Parking Lot
Ernest Richardson was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Benjamin Street when the accident occurred around 6 pm. The road is on the Pineland Farms property, according to WAGM News.
Crashed into Stone Wall and Two Parked Vehicles
The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said the Jeep hit a fence and a retaining wall made out of paver stone. Richardson also collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot at Pineland Farms Potato Company.
Vehicles had Damage to Front End
No injuries were reported. The two unoccupied vehicles had damage to the front end. Richardson’s Jeep was towed away from the scene.
First Responders on the Scene
Assisting on the scene was the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Mars Hill Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance and Brewer’s Towing.
- ALSO READ: 25-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Drug Possession after Argument
- MORE NEWS: Man Arrested for Drug Trafficking, Theft and Threats with a Club
LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons?
Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman