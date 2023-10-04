A 49-year-old man from Bridgton crashed a vehicle into a stone wall and two other vehicles on Monday at the Pineland Farms Potato Company in Mars Hill.

Crashed at Pineland Farms Potato Company Parking Lot

Ernest Richardson was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Benjamin Street when the accident occurred around 6 pm. The road is on the Pineland Farms property, according to WAGM News.

Crashed into Stone Wall and Two Parked Vehicles

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office said the Jeep hit a fence and a retaining wall made out of paver stone. Richardson also collided with two parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking lot at Pineland Farms Potato Company.

Vehicles had Damage to Front End

No injuries were reported. The two unoccupied vehicles had damage to the front end. Richardson’s Jeep was towed away from the scene.

First Responders on the Scene

Assisting on the scene was the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office, Mars Hill Fire Department, Central Aroostook Ambulance and Brewer’s Towing.

