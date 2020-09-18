Special Olympics Maine Torch Run Goes Virtual

According to the Special Olympics Maine Facebook page, the Special Olympics Torch Run is going virtual for 2020. And, for the first time, anyone and everyone is invited to join in. That's right, usually, this event is only for law enforcement, but this year they are asking you to join!

Our hope is to achieve the goal of 2020 miles and raise $20,200 in the year 2020.

Most fundraising, Runs, Walks, 5k, 10k, marathons, etc. have a set fee for registration; this one, however, does not. For this event, here are four different registration fees, as they understand things are tough for many people right now. They encourage runners to donate as much as they can do a great cause because these athletes need it now more than ever.

If you would like to register for this fantastic event, you can do that HERE.

