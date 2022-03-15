The views are amazing from this beautiful home in Fort Kent. The Lonesome Pines Ski Mountain is part of the panoramic skyline that makes this location so ideal.

The landscaping really creates an inviting outdoor space. The walkways take you around the yard to enjoy the privacy on the property.

The deck and patio are the perfect places to get outside and take in some of the most gorgeous land.

The inside of the home has so much with an open floor plan that creates a peaceful flow. There are a lot of windows to see the incredible scenery and let the natural light in.

The state of the art kitchen is a cook’s dream, and the place for family and friends to hang out. The living room is so comfortable and the den provides even more space. A home gym is great in the finished basement.

The attached garage is so convenient and the detached garage is a place to really get the work done.

There are 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in this 2,930 sq. ft. home. It sits on 10 acres of prime real estate at 118 Charette Hill Rd, Fort Kent. The price is $625,000. MLS#1520327.

For more information, see the full listing from Realty of Maine at Redfin.com.

Spacious Home has Incredible Views with Tons of Privacy, Fort Kent, Maine