Southern Maine Woman Struck and Killed by Vehicle

Police in Westbrook, Maine say a woman was killed when she was struck by a vehicle at a large mobile home park near the Gorham town line.

State and local police responded to Bond Street just before 10 a.m. Tuesday. They said Sue Randall of Westbrook died after she was hit by a truck being driven by Jeffrey Randall of Buxton. It's not clear how the two were related.

Maine State Police investigators are working with the Westbrook Police Department to determine exactly what happened.

No further information is available at this time.