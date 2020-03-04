Snowmobile Crash in Fort Kent Seriously Injured Maine Man

A 72-year-old man was seriously injured after his snowmobile malfunctioned and crashed into an apartment building in downtown Fort Kent.

Fort Kent Police say Roland Reid of Thorndike was moving his 2013 Arctic Cat from a parking lot behind Rock's Family Diner Tuesday morning when the throttle on the sled stuck.

The snowmobile, with Reid on it, shot across the parking lot, struck a snowbank and went airborne. The sled traveled about 40 feet and crashed into the apartment building. Reid was thrown from the sled and suffered substantial injuries.

Fort Kent Police Chief Tom Pelletier said Reid was transported by ambulance to Northern Maine Medical Center. He was listed in stable condition.

Both the snowmobile and the apartment building sustained extensive damage.