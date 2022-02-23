Sjoberg, Cummings, & 14 Athletes from Aroostook County Honored

The Maine High School Basketball Tournament 2022 is entering the second half of the week, and seasonal awards are being handed out to recognize the players who have excelled throughout the 2021-22 season.

On Wednesday the Big East Maine Basketball Conference has been releasing their honors for the past season, and two Presque Isle athletes have received a notable honor, and 12 Aroostook County Athletes in total were recognized as top performers in the conference.

Congratulations Faith Sjoberg

Faith Sjoberg of Presque Isle has been named to the Big East Conference first team. The senior guard has been steady throughout her 4-year tenure and has led the Wildcats into the semifinals this afternoon. A 1,000-point scorer in her career, Sjoberg has racked up the honors and this one is as deserving as the others. Faith is joined on the first team Saige Lang and Maddie Anderson of Old Town, Maddie Lebel of Hermon, and Olivia Gray from MDI High School.

4 More Aroostook County Girls Recognized

Making the second team Big East on the girls’ side were Madelynn Deprey and Abby Leahy of Caribou, as well as Mia Henderson of Houlton High School. Anna Jandreau of Presque Isle was named to the third team Big East Maine.

Congratulations Malachi Cummings

Malachi Cummings of the Presque Isle Wildcats was named to the first team on the boys' side in the Big East Conference. The junior guard had an incredible season leading the Wildcats on most nights in several statistical categories. Presque Isle was knocked out of the tournament in the quarterfinal round by the #1 Ellsworth Eagles. Those joining Cummings on the first team were Chance Mercier and Hunter Curtis of Ellsworth, Filip Brkic of Foxcroft, and Pierce Walston from Orono High School.

McAtee, Solomon, and Gentle headline the second team

The second team Big East features 3 players from Aroostook County. Presque Isle senior Xavier McAtee is joined by Houlton's Caleb Solomon and Isaiah Gentle. Noah Yarema from Presque Isle was named to the third team, while Avery Thibodeau of Caribou was an honorable mention.