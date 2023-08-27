14-Year-Old Died in Crash and Three Teens Injured

A 14-year-old male died in a single-vehicle crash and three other teens were injured on Friday afternoon in St. Albans. The crash happened around 2:19 pm Friday on Dudley Road.

14-Year-Old Died in Pickup Truck Crash

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the pickup truck hit a tree after losing control of the vehicle and going off the road.

Two Teens in the Bed of the Truck and Two in the Cab

Two of the teens in the truck were in the bed and two were in the cab of the vehicle. The 14-year-old male who died was in the bed of the truck, said police. He was taken to the hospital in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Teens Treated for Injuries

Two other passengers and the driver were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

MORE NEWS: Man Died in Motorcycle Crash after being Trapped Under Vehicle

Police: Speed was a Factor

Police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. No one was wearing a seat belt. The crash is under investigation.

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP.