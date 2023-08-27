14-Year-Old Died in Crash and Three Teens Injured
A 14-year-old male died in a single-vehicle crash and three other teens were injured on Friday afternoon in St. Albans. The crash happened around 2:19 pm Friday on Dudley Road.
14-Year-Old Died in Pickup Truck Crash
The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the pickup truck hit a tree after losing control of the vehicle and going off the road.
Two Teens in the Bed of the Truck and Two in the Cab
Two of the teens in the truck were in the bed and two were in the cab of the vehicle. The 14-year-old male who died was in the bed of the truck, said police. He was taken to the hospital in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.
Teens Treated for Injuries
Two other passengers and the driver were also taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Police: Speed was a Factor
Police said excessive speed was a factor in the crash. No one was wearing a seat belt. The crash is under investigation.
