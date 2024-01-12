Another Snow Storm will Impact Northern Maine

Aroostook County is getting another snow storm on Saturday, January 13. Heavy winds and rain are also in the forecast. Far northern parts of the County will see even more accumulation than central and southern areas.

Presque Isle & Houlton Areas, Saturday, January 13

Central and Southern Aroostook County will see up to 5 inches of snow Saturday with wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Rain, sleet and wet snow is also possible in the afternoon.

Saturday 1-13: 3 to 5 inches of snow. Rain, sleet. Wind gusts at 20 - 30 mph. 36 for the high.

Saturday Night 1-13: Rain, sleet and snow. Wind gusts at 20 to 30 mph. 26 for the low.

Sunday 1-14: Clouds. 10 to 20 mph winds. 31 for the daytime high.

Fort Kent & Madawaska Areas, Saturday, January 13

The Fort Kent and Madawaska areas will get even more snow, sleet and rain on Saturday. Up to 11 inches possible.

Saturday 1-13: 5 to 8 inches of snow. Rain & sleet. Wind gusts at 20 - 30 mph. 29 for the high.

Saturday Night 1-13: 1 to 3 inches of snow. Rain & sleet. Wind gusts at 15 to 20 mph. 25 for the low.

Sunday 1-14: Clouds. Up to 20 mph winds. 28 for the daytime high.

Potential Snow on Tuesday & Wednesday, January 17 & 18

Snow is also in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, January 16 and 17 and Friday, January 19. Check for updates on this potential storm.

Weather Resources

