Sen. Collins announces $14.4 million to Maine Airports

On Tuesday Sen. Susan Collins announced that airports in Maine will be receiving funding in excess of $14 million to improve safety and operations.

Two airports in Aroostook County will receive funds as part of the U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program. The Presque Isle International Airport will receive $993,000 to acquire snow removal equipment. Funds will also be used to seal apron, runway, and taxiway pavement surface joints.

The Northern Aroostook Regional Airport in Frenchville will receive $229,000 for snow removal equipment and to conduct an airport wildlife hazard assessment and management plan.

Sen. Collins is a ranking member of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee and has been instrumental in the Airport Improvement Program. In a statement, the Senator says “Maine’s airports are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic development. Throughout the state, airports play a critical role not only in carrying residents and visitors, but also in facilitating medical services for those in rural communities in emergencies when seconds count" She went on to say “This significant investment will allow airports across our state to make much-needed improvements to their infrastructure, improving the safety and efficiency of operations.”

The largest investment will be going to the Waterville Robert Lafleur Airport, which will receive $5.7 million to reconstruct the taxiway and airport lighting vault. The Bangor International Airport will receive just over $2.1 million to reconstruct its runway, rehabilitate its taxiway, and update its airport master plan.

Get our free mobile app

This investment ensures that Maine will still be accessible and safe no matter where you are flying to or from. It's great to our Maine leaders working for Mainers!