See These Otherworldly Photos of Snowflakes on Mount Washington

Mt Washington. 6,288 feet up. On a clear day, you can see Maine, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, Quebec, and the Atlantic Ocean.

It's the site of some of the wildest weather in the world. And it's a fantastic place to study the weather.

You've seen the videos of how they throw booking water and watch it freeze before it hits the ground. Or the video of people on the mountain almost sideways as they lean against 150 mph winds.

If you love the weather, Mt Washington is the place to be!

On Tuesday, conditions were perfect to "catch" some snowflakes.

Remember, no two snowflakes are the same, even though they all have six sides. Each snowflake has about 200 snow crystals and they fall about 3 to 4 miles per hour. Most of the fresh water on Earth comes from ice and snow.

Did you know that half the world's population has never seen snow? They're missing out. These photos are amazing!

If you want to learn more about the weather on the Mountain, you can partake in the ongoing Mt Washington Observatory "Science In the Mountains" Series