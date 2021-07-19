See a Shark Enjoying a Whale Carcass off Wells Beach in Maine

I know they are out there but seeing them still freaks me out and sends shivers down my spine. Steve Brettell has a whale of a tale to tell about seeing a shark tearing up a whale carcass off Drake’s Island in Wells, Maine Friday morning and he has the pictures to prove it according to nbcboston.com.

The Shark Feeding Frenzy

Sharks eat like I do. Like they have never seen a meal before. When Steve Brettell, who ran a fishing charter for 30 years got a call from a friend about sharks feeding off a whale carcass he had to see it. When he arrived, there was only one shark but Steve still staying about a half an hour watching the wonders of nature. I mean, how many times are you going to see that? I am anxious to hear what type of shark it was. So far, the theories are in was a great white or a porbeagle.

No Beaches Were Closed

Bretell tells nbcboston.com “I was there about a half-hour. He just circled, circled around and every once in a while, he’d come up and take a bite. It was fun to watch. He was a big guy.” I’m sure it was fascinating to watch – from a boat. It’s all fun and games until the whale carcass washes up on the beach. The carcass washed ashore at Mother’s Beach in Kennebunk on Friday afternoon on a packed beach. That’s one way to clear a beach crowd. Hopefully, that carcass kept the sharks filled for a while and they will stay offshore.

Shark Species in Maine

