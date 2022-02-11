Scorpions Share Mystical, Slow-Burning New Song ‘Seventh Sun’

The legendary Scorpions put out their 19th full-length album, Rock Believer, at the end of this month, and in advance of that long-awaited release comes the third single, "Seventh Sun."

Reminiscent of hardened classics such as "Animal Magnetism," "China White" and "The Zoo," this latest Rock Believer preview is a mystical, slow-burning track with clever lyrical poetry. It slips between an empty backbeat with a spotlight on the 73-year-old Klaus Meine as forceful rhythms, prickly guitar melodies and languid solos work their way in and out of the song's orbit.

Listen to the song below.

"Seventh Sun" follows the hard-charging "Peacemaker" and the stomping "Rock Believer" and the new record will also bring another eight songs with a Feb. 25 release date through Spinefarm. Pre-order your copy here and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

Scorpions, "Seventh Sun" Lyrics (via AZ Lyrics)

A child is born, a man has died

A mother sings a lullaby

Word belongs to the young ones

Take your dreams and find the seventh sun A black bird sings a melody

As innocent as it can be

Your inner freedom's shining on

Take your love and find the seventh sun Your innermost freedom's shining on

To lead the way to the seventh sun Sun is throwing shadows

And burning if you come too close

Even if your song is old

A million years

Time traveler, here and now

The ones who are gone are still around

Your heart and soul will be one

In the seventh sun

In the seventh sun

In the seventh sun Your inner freedom's shining on

To lead the way to the seventh sun A child is born, a man has died

A time-old joy for time to cry

The voice of love's the only one

Your soul will always shine in the seventh sun

In the seventh sun

In the seventh sun

In the seventh sun Your innermost freedom's shining on

To lead the way to the seventh sun Sun is throwing shadows

And burning if you come too close

Even if your song is old

A million years

Time traveler, here and now

The ones who are gone are still around

Your heart and soul will be one

In the seventh sun Your innermost freedom's shining on

To lead the way to the seventh sun Sun is throwing shadows

And burning if you come too close

Even if your song is old

A million years

Time traveler, here and now

The ones who are gone are still around

Your heart and soul will be one

In the seventh sun

In the seventh sun

In the seventh sun

Yeah, in the seventh sun

Oh yeah, in the seventh sun

In the seventh sun

Scorpions, "Seventh Sun"

Scorpions, Rock Believer Album Art + Track Listing

Scorpions, 'Rock Believer' Spinefarm

01. "Gas in the Tank"

02. "Roots in My Boots"

03. "Knock 'Em Dead"

04. "Rock Believer"

05. "Shining of Your Soul"

06. "Seventh Sun"

07. "Hot and Cold"

08. "When I Lay My Bones to Rest"

09. "Peacemaker"

10. "Call of the Wild"

11. "When You Know (Where You Come From)"