Scorpions Announce 2022 North American Tour With Whitesnake

Two legends, one bill! Hard rock fans are in for a treat in late summer and early fall as Scorpions will meet up with the Farewell Tour of Whitesnake for dates in the U.S. and Canada.

The Scorpions are currently in the midst of their Rock Believer world tour and are anxious to share the road with Whitesnake. “After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again. We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there," says singer Klaus Meine.

Whitesnake's David Coverdale adds, “Once again it’s time to feel the sting of the Scorpions and the bite of the Whitesnake!!! Can’t wait!!!”

The tour gets underway Aug. 14 in Toronto and runs through an Oct. 21 finale in Las Vegas. All of the cities, dates and venues are listed below. And fans can also look forward to an opening set on the run from Swedish rockers Thundermother.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 13) at 10AM local time through Ticketmaster. But those who are part of the Scorpions Rock Zone fan club will have first access to tickets starting tomorrow (May 10) at 10AM local time. For more info, join the Scorpions Rock Zone fan community here.

Scorpions / Whitesnake / Thundermother 2022 Tour Dates

Aug. 21 - Toronto, Ontario @Budweiser Stage

Aug. 24 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Centre Videotron

Aug. 27 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Center

Aug. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 01 - Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Sept. 05 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Casino*

Sept. 07 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

Sept. 09 - Mashantucket, Ct. @ Foxwoods Casino*

Sept. 12 - Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Sept. 14 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Sept. 17 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 19 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

Sept. 21 - Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Arena

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Sept. 29 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Oct. 01 - San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 07 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Oct. 09 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Oct. 13 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Oct. 15 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 18 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Coliseum

Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Mandalay Bay

*Scorpions Only

