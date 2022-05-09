Scorpions Announce 2022 North American Tour With Whitesnake
Scorpions will launch a run of North American concert dates this summer with special guests Whitesnake.
The Rock Believer Tour will kick off on Aug. 21 in Toronto and last for two months until its conclusion on Oct. 21 in Las Vegas. You can see a complete list of tour dates below.
Scorpions performed a sold-out residency in Las Vegas earlier this year when they debuted songs from their recently released album, Rock Believer.
“After the amazing start we’ve had with our residency in Las Vegas, it‘s about time to come back for a real tour to rock the U.S. like a hurricane again," singer Klaus Meine said in a press release. "We can‘t wait to see all you Rock Believers out there!”
“Once again it’s time to feel the sting of the Scorpions and the bite of the Whitesnake Can’t wait!” added Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale.
The all-female Swedish rock band Thundermother are slated to open the tour shows. Tickets will be available beginning May 13.
Scorpions 'Rock Believer' North American Tour 2022
Aug. 21 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Aug. 24 - Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron
Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Center
Aug. 30 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 1 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
Sept. 5 - Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Casino*
Sept. 7 - Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Sept. 9 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino*
Sept. 12 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 14 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sept. 19 - El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
Sept. 21 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Arena
Sept. 24 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
Sept. 27 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Sept. 29 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 1 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Oct. 7 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Oct. 9 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Oct. 13 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
Oct. 15 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 18 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland Coliseum
Oct. 21 - Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay
*Scorpions only, with Thundermother