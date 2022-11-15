15 Bands Whose Guitarist Is the Only Original Member Left

A successful rock or metal band maintaining only one original member isn't exactly a rarity in the rock 'n' roll world. However, it is still a striking occurrence. Especially when that last remaining original member isn't the group's lead vocalist — it's a guitarist.

Off the top of your head, can you think of any of your favorite rock or metal bands that have a guitarist as the only original member left? Several influential rock artists meet that criteria, and we're here to round a bunch of them up for you.

But with just one original guitarist remaining, is it still really a band at that point, or a solo act? In many instances, the singer is a group's main creative force. But if a guitarist is the only remaining original member, one might assume that guitarist steers the artistic ship. (After all, non-singer lineup changes can also affect a band.)

Then again, some rock and metal bands have no original members left. Not every act can continue with their original lineup intact.

So what rock and metal outfits have only one original guitarist left? Below, see a varied selection of bands that count a guitarist as the lone OG member. (And keep scrolling for a separate list of bands whose singer is the only original member left.)

Sometimes all it takes is one person to keep a rock group thriving through the years.

15 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Guitarist Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except for a sole guitarist.