Scorpions Share Title Track Off Upcoming Album ‘Rock Believer’

Scorpions have released the title track off their upcoming 19th album, Rock Believer, which comes out on Feb. 25.

The anthemic, heartfelt single is full of dual guitar leads, stomping rhythms and an uplifting message to rock fans of all stripes, as singer Klaus Meine assures listeners, "No one can take your dreams away." He aligns himself with those listeners in the chorus: "Scream for me, screamer / I'm a rock believer like you, just like you." You can listen to "Rock Believer" below.

"Over the years, we've heard people say lots of times that rock is dead," the singer said in a statement. "But there are still millions of rock believers out there all over the world that prove them wrong. Our fans are the best in the world. We'll see you someday somewhere out there, because we're rock believers, just like you."

"Rock Believer" marks the second single off Scorpions' new album, following November's "Peacemaker." The LP arrives almost exactly 50 years after Scorpions' debut album, Lonesome Crow. It's their first album since 2015's Return to Forever and their first to feature former Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee. Working with producer Hans-Martin Buff, the band sought a return to the sound of its hard-rocking classic albums, such as Blackout, Love at First Sting and Lovedrive.

“It’s not like we tried to turn Mikkey into ['70s Scorpions drummer] Herman Rarebell," Buff told UCR last year. "That wouldn’t have worked, and he wouldn’t have gone for it — and we just didn’t want it. There was talk about how do we get to that [original sound], and then in the end it was just, like, we do what we do. But having said that, from the beginning, it was clear that they were going to make a rockin’ album. No whistling, no CIA involvement."

Scorpions will support Rock Believer with a nine-date Las Vegas residency in March and April, followed by a European tour with support from Mammoth WVH on select dates.