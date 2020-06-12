Sam’s Club Launches Curbside Pick-Up Nationwide

One of the things that truly appeals to many, especially during COVID-19 times is being able to go to a store and get curbside pick up.

Now according to a press release "Sam’s Club announced the nationwide launch of curbside pickup. The service, which provides a contact-free, order online and delivery to car shopping experience, will be free for Plus-level members and is expected to be available in all clubs by the end of June. Curbside pickup is part of a list of Plus-membership benefits, which also includes early shopping hours, free shipping on most online items, 2% cash back on qualifying in-club and pickup purchases, and more.

The company is expediting the rollout – taking it to all 597 clubs – to appeal to customer shopping preferences and growing desires for convenient options that fit into consumer’s lives.

“Sam’s Club members have been integrating technology into their shopping habits for a while with Scan & Go, samsclub.com and in-club pickup,” said Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club.

Here is how it works:

After setting up an account, members place orders via the Sam’s Club app or at samsclub.com. Products marked ‘Pick up in Club’ are eligible.

Members will then complete an online shopping list, select a pickup time and checkout. Same-day pickup is available.

Upon arrival to the club, members will use one of the designated pickup spots, and a Sam’s Club associate will load items into their cars.

Plus members will be able to schedule curbside pickup orders between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Non-Plus members will be able to use this new Plus benefit at no cost for a limited time, however, pickup times will be limited and only available 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.., Monday to Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Members who are interested in adding this free service can upgrade to a Plus membership at any time.

“While free Curbside Pickup is a new Plus member benefit, we recognize all of our members are looking for contact-free shopping options as part of the current environment,” said de la Rosa. “Because of that, we are going to temporarily make the service available for every member and do what we can to help them get the products they need, when and how they want them.”

Sam’s Club will also continue to offer its Concierge Service for seniors and high risk members every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and Hero Hours every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., until further notice. You can view a full list of member benefits on SamsClub.com.