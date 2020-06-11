Poland Spring Water Company For Sale

When it comes to bottled water, Poland Spring bottled water ranks among the best. If you don't believe me, check out the official bottled water taste test on Buzz & Kristy In The Morning. So, if I was in the market to own a bottled water company, Poland Spring would be at the top of my list.

If you didn't know, Poland Spring water is owned by Nestle, a large international company with several brands of water in its portfolio of companies. According to a press release by Nestle, they are "changing their water focus to their international, premium mineral and functional brands while exploring strategic options for parts of North American business".

In other words, Poland Spring water may be for sale in the near future. Other brands Nestle owns that may be on the selling block include, Deer Park Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ozarka Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Ice Mountain Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, Zephyrhills Brand 100% Natural Spring Water, and Arrowhead Brand Mountain Spring Water.

According to the press release, the Nestle Board of Directors "approved a new strategic direction for its Waters business. The company will sharpen its focus on its iconic international brands, its leading premium mineral water brands, and invest in differentiated healthy hydration, such as functional water products."

So, what brands will Nestle be most focused on going forward? "Nestlé remains fully committed to growing its iconic International brands in the U.S. and globally, including Perrier, S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna. Celebrated the world over for exceptional sophistication and taste, these brands have been timeless performers in the Waters portfolio. Additionally, the company will further build its leading premium mineral water brands around the world and invest in differentiated products under the Nestlé Pure Life brand, such as functional water with health-enhancing ingredients."