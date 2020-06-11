Quiet Riot to Play 2020 Concert That Adheres to Social Distancing

The return of concerts, festivals and other events has been up in the air ever since the Covid-19 quarantine started in the U.S. back in March. Following the first small, social-distanced concert in Arkansas in May, Quiet Riot have announced that they, too, will play a small-scale concert this summer.

Drummer Frankie Banali confirmed the date and location of the show to Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, as transcribed by Blabbermouth. The rockers are scheduled to play the Magic Springs Theme And Water Park in Hot Springs, Ark. on Saturday, July 4.

"I am told officially through e-mails that the city has approved the date and they've approved it for as much as a three-thousand capacity. So it should be interesting," Banali assured. "I'm still waiting to see what's gonna happen, because you don't know if two weeks out, or a week out before the show, all of a sudden, that part of Arkansas gets shut down, locked down, the show is canceled or postponed to another date."

The drummer added that he and bassist Chuck Wright are more paranoid about the virus, watching the news and reading about it as much as possible. Vocalist Jizzy Pearl and guitarist Alex Grossi, on the other hand, are ready to get back to normal. "They're gung-ho to get out there on the road. So the plan is to play, unless the powers that be tell me otherwise."

"I have to be very, very careful, because I'm in the age group, and because of serious underlying conditions, I'm at the top of the list that if I did get coronavirus, I probably would not survive it."

Banali has been battling stage four cancer for over a year now — we wish him the best as he continues in his journey.