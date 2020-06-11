Listen to Tommy Lee on Tyla Yaweh and Post Malone’s ‘Tommy Lee’

Call it a meta moment; drummer Tommy Lee, providing the beat for a new song from rapper Tyla Yaweh titled "Tommy Lee," which also features Post Malone.

“It’s killer,” Lee proclaimed of the track during an appearance on SiriusXM radio. “It’s basically [an ode to] living that rock star life that people in hip-hop always seem to talk about.” Upon announcing its arrival, Lee promised that a remix will come next week.

Malone initially put together a demo of the song and sent it to Lee, who loved what he heard. The drummer then recorded his contribution at his home studio while in quarantine.

The duo previously collaborated on the song “Over Now,” featured on the hip-hop artist’s 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys.

During his SiriusXM interview, the Motley Crue drummer made it clear how much he enjoys working with Malone. “I’ve known him for a while and that dude is a rock star, let me tell you,” Lee declared. “He’s a freaking maniac.”

Malone also knows a thing or two about having a song named after him. Dutch DJ Sam Feldt scored an international dance hit in 2019 with his song titled “Post Malone.”

In a conversation with NME, Yaweh described the song as being about “living life and spreading positive energy.” The rapper also explained that the attitude of the song’s namesake helped inspire the track. “Tommy Lee just doesn’t give a fuck and I love that.”

Lee has been remarkably busy lately, even after the coronavirus pandemic forced Motley Crue to postpone their reunion tour. The drummer recently released two new solo songs: “Knock Me Down," featuring the band Killvein, and "Tops," featuring South African rapper Push Push. Both tracks will appear on Andro, Lee’s solo LP due out in October.

Listen to Tyla Yaweh's "Tommy Lee" Featuring Post Malone