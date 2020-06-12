The Best Alternate Endings in Movie History

There were all kinds of headlines recently about NASA scientists discovering a “parallel universe” where time “runs backwards.” Those articles were a little bit misleading, but they got us thinking about the parallel universes in the world of movies. Not necessarily films like Sliding Doors, where the notion of parallel realities is embedded in the text, but the history of motion pictures that were distributed in very different versions than was originally intended by their creators.

If there are parallel universes out there, just think: There could be a dimension where National Lampoon’s Vacation ends with Chevy Chase shooting Walt Disney, or one where the orphan from Orphan got away with it all. There might be three or four realities for all the different endings of 1408. Imagine the endless possibilities!

That’s kind of what we’re doing here, with this list of the greatest alternate endings in movie history. To qualify, an ending had to be shot and then cut out; ideas that were considered at the script stage and abandoned before the cameras rolled didn’t qualify. You also won’t find notable endings that were cut because they were bad, like the infamous original finale of Clerks that saw Dante murdered by a burglar. The 25 endings that follow are as good or better than the endings that made the final cuts — and they were often replaced because of fiscal concerns, rather than creative ones.

We promise that fiscal concerns had no bearing on our picks, starting with...