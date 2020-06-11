Santa’s Village in New Hampshire Plans to Reopen in July

Santa's Village located in Jefferson New Hampshire is a must-visit for any New England kid.

It's the closest most of us ever get to the North Pole. Plus, it's nice seeing Santa when it's 72 and sunny instead of waiting outside in a huge line in sleet, snow, and freezing rain.

Santa's Village gives families the chance to see Santa's house, hang out with reindeer, and learn a thing or two from the elves. Not to mention all the fun rides from the Antique Cars to The Chimney Drop!

The park has been waiting for the green light from New Hampshire Governor Sununu to reopen and that light finally came.

Santa's Village is aiming for a July 1st opening date. They will, of course, have to hash out new rules and guidelines to comply with state orders ensuring guests will be as safe as possible.

