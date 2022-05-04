RUMOR: Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Lands Role in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series

With today being Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you), there's some interesting rumored casting news for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series that has surfaced. According to Star Wars News Net, their sources are stating that Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea has landed a role in the upcoming series.

Some other intel concerning the appearance is that Flea will be wielding a cool-looking blaster when he appears on-screen. It is not known how big of a role that Flea will have within the series, but there have been multiple notable name cameos within the Star Wars franchise over the years, and Flea actually has a pretty considerable acting resume. His credits include memorable roles in the Back to the Future franchise, The Chase, the Big Lebowski, Psycho, Baby Driver and Boy Erased among othes.

It's worth noting, as pointed out by Star Wars News Net, that Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow helmed the Chili Peppers video for "Black Summer" earlier this year.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Ewan McGregor reprising his role as the younger version of the original franchise's iconic character, will arrive on May 27, airing the first two episodes on Disney Plus.

While Flea might potentially be about ready to grace the screen, you can also find him back at home on the concert stage starting next month. A European tour will kick off June 4 Seville, Spain with dates booked into early July. After about a week breather, Red Hot Chili Peppers will then kick off a North American tour leg July 23 in Denver. See all dates, cities and venues and get ticketing info here.