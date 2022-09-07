2022 Louder Than Life Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Announced

We're just a little over two weeks out from the 2022 Louder Than Life festival and organizers want to make sure you're set to map out your music viewing in advance. So, they've just dropped all the set times and stage assignments for the music weekend and there should be no shortage of great music to check out at any given time over the four days.

Festival producers Danny Wimmer Presents are bringing together a stellar lineup with a fine assortment of the top whiskeys for the annual Louder Than Life Festival, taking place Sept. 22-25 at Louisville's Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center. The previously announced lineup features four days of music headlined by Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

With fans already able to access the daily lineups for the festival, now all the set times and stage assignments have been revealed and you can see them listed below. You can also find the set times and stages via the festival's website and access them during the show via the Louder Than Life mobile app.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Space Zebra Stage

9PM - Nine Inch Nails

6:40PM - Evanescence

5PM - Highly Suspect

3:30PM - Nothing More

2:10PM - Dorothy

1PM - Maggie Lindemann

Loudmouth Stage

7:45PM - Bring Me the Horizon

5:45PM - Halestorm

4:15PM - Yungblud

2:50PM - Spiritbox

1:35PM - New Years Day

12:30PM - Plush

Disruptor Stage

8PM - Tenacious D

6:20PM - Ho99o9

5:10PM - Giovannie and the Hired Guns

4PM - Lilith Czar

2:50PM - Mothica

1:40PM - Eva Under Fire

Revolver Stage

7:05PM - Ministry

5:40PM - Apocalyptica

4:35PM - Royal & the Serpent

3:25PM - Taipei Houston

2:15PM - Superbloom

1:05PM - The Dead Deads

DWP Presents Stage

4:30PM - Archers

3PM - Nail Bite

2:15PM - Asava

1:30PM - Two Sides of Me

12:30PM - Magg Dylan

Friday, Sept. 23

Space Zebra Stage

9:40PM - Slipknot

7:30PM - Lamb of God

5:45PM - In This Moment

4:15PM - In Flames

2:55PM - Ded

1:45PM - Vended

Loudmouth Stage

8:25PM - Shinedown

6:35PM - Mastodon

5PM - Clutch

3:30PM - Amigo the Devil

2:20PM - All Good Things

1:15PM - Ego Kill Talent

Disruptor Stage

8:40PM - Meshuggah

7:10PM - Baroness

5:55PM - Crown the Empire

4:40PM - Mike's Dead

3:30PM - Archetypes Collide

2:20PM - Aeir

Revolver Stage

7:50PM - GWAR

6:35PM - Helmet

5:15PM - Suicide Silence

4:05PM - Poorstacy

2:25PM - Orbit Culture

1:45PM - The Luka State

DWP Presents Stage

6:30PM - Until I Wake

5:15PM - Befell

3:45PM - Young Other

2:25PM - The Dev

1:15PM - The 500 Block

Saturday, Sept. 24

Space Zebra Stage

9:40PM - KISS

7:30PM - Alice Cooper

5:50PM - Ghostemane

4:20PM - Sevendust

3:03PM - Tetrarch

1:55PM - Redlight King

Loudmouth Stage

8:35PM - Rob Zombie

6:35PM - Chevelle

5:05PM - Jerry Cantrell

3:40PM - Pop Evil

2:30PM - Airbourne

1:20PM - Solence

Disruptor Stage

8:35PM - Body Count

7:05PM - Ill Nino

5:45PM - Cherry Bombs

4:35PM - Wargasm

3:20PM - The Alive

2:10PM - Dropout Kings

Revolver Stage

7:45PM - Theory of a Deadman

6:20PM - We Came as Romans

5:10PM - D.R.U.G.S.

4PM - Trash Boat

2:45PM - Bloodywood

DWP Presents Stage

6:30PM - Widow7

5:20PM - Silly Goose

3:50PM - Sevvven

2:30PM - Scarlett O'Hara

1:20PM - Breed

Sunday, Sept. 25

Space Zebra Stage

9PM - Red Hot Chili Peppers

6:55PM - Incubus

5PM - The Pretty Reckless

3:25PM - The Struts

2PM - Dirty Honey

12:50PM - Radke

Loudmouth Stage

7:55PM - Alice in Chains

5:50PM - Papa Roach

4:10PM - Jelly Roll

2:40PM - The Joy Formidable

1:25PM - The Warning

12:20PM - The Strangers

Disruptor Stage

8:10PM - Action Bronson

6:30PM - Bayside

5:10PM - Joey Valence & Brae

4PM - Carolesdaughter

2:50M - The Native Howl

Revolver Stage

7:15PM - Bad Religion

5:45PM - Anti-Flag

4:35PM - Oxymorrons

3:25PM - Crowd Lands

2:15PM - Shaman's Harvest

DWP Presents Stage

6PM - Lines of Loyalty

4:30PM - Rivals

2:55PM - As You Were

1:30PM - Heartsick

12:20Pm - Normundy

For those not able to be in Louisville in person, there will also be the "Space Zebra Show" hosted on the DWPresents Twitch channel providing interviews and exclusive behind-the scenes action.

In those moments between performances, fans can also take advantage of all the food and beverage options, as well as check out the variety of vendors and organizations on hand for this year's Louder Than Life. Check out all those in attendance at this location.

For all your Louder Than Life questions and ticketing info, be sure to check the festival website.

2022 Louder Than Life festival lineup admat Danny Wimmer Presents loading...