2022 MTV VMAs – Full Rock + Alternative Winners List
Here are all of the rock and alternative winners at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
Typically, big time award shows over the last decade and more have largely shied away from rock music of almost any sort. That hasn't been the case at the VMAs though as rock has remained in relatively good standing with the annual event that doles out its highly coveted Moonman trophy to the winners.
Even though many categories are dominated by the biggest names in mainstream music, rock artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly, newcomers Maneskin and others are all built to compete.
Of course, there's one category that's nothing but rock where Foo Fighters, Jack White, Muse, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shinedown and Three Days Grace are all Best Rock nominees. The Chili Peppers were also the recipients of this year's Global Icon Award.
See the complete winners list below for all of the categories starring rock artists directly below.
2022 MTV VMA ROCK + METAL WINNERS LIST
Best New Artist
Nominees:
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
Gayle
Latto
Maneskin
Seventeen
Winner:
Dove Cameron
Group of the Year
Nominees:
Blackpink
BTS
City Girls
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Silk Sonic
Winner:
BTS
Best Rock
Nominees:
Foo Fighters
Jack White
Muse
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Winner:
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Alternative
Nominees:
Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear
Imagine Dragons x JID
Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW
Maneskin
Panic! At the Disco
Twenty One Pilots
Winner:
Maneskin
Best Metaverse Performance
Nominees:
Rift Tour ft. Ariana Grande / Fortnite
Blackpink The Virtual / PUBG Mobile
BTS / Minecraft + YouTube
Charli XCX / Roblox
Justin Bieber - An Interactive Virtual Experience / Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience / Roblox
Winner:
Blackpink The Virtual
Best Longform Video
Nominees:
Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Foo Fighters, Studio 666
Kacey Musgraves, star-crossed
Madonna, Madame X
Olivia Rodrigo, driving home 2 u
Taylor Swift, All Too Well (10 minute version) (Taylor's version)
Winner:
Taylor Swift