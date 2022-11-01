Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History

Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History

Geffen (2) / Epic (2) / Warner Bros. (2) / MCA / DGC / A&M / Island / Metal Blade / Elektra

You say you want a revolution? Well, in 1991 you got one in the most spectacular of ways. Music fans were treated to what is likely the most impressive six-month run of album releases in music history. There was something for just about everyone (as we’ll demonstrate), but it was a particularly great time to be a rock and metal music fan as a changing landscape played out before us, giving us a wealth of iconic and hugely successful albums in just a short period of time.

So how did we get here? It could likely be due to a matter of timing within an industry that was ready to shift and feeling a burnout factor with the status quo. That led to a mix of the current guard still finding their spot in the market while labels and radio took more of a chance on new or previously underground acts in a desire to find the next big thing.

It’s interesting to note as we look at this six month period between June and November of 1991, there are a lot of now classic albums, but only a handful of those acts were already established at that point in time.

It’s also important to note that 1991 as a whole was pretty spectacular, with R.E.M.’s Out of Time, Temple of the Dog’s self-titled album, Smashing PumpkinsGish, PrimusSailing the Seas of Cheese and Live’s Mental Jewelry all falling outside our six-month window as well. Now head below as we recap what in 1991 was arguably the greatest six-month period for rock and metal releases in music history.

Why 1991 Had the Best 6-Month Release Period in Rock + Metal History

How many iconic releases can you pack into six months?
Filed Under: Alice Cooper, Anthrax, Cannibal Corpse, death, Guns N' Roses, Matthew Sweet, Metallica, My Bloody Valentine, Nirvana, Overkill, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Skid Row, Soundgarden, Spin Doctors, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, U2, Ugly Kid Joe, Van halen
Categories: Lists, News, Rock
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From