Restaurant Employee Relief Fund

The National Restaurant Association Education Foundation will be offering $500 one-time grants to restaurant industry employees who have been adversely impacted by COVID-19, financially, whether through a decrease in wages or loss of employment.

This is on a first-come, first-served basis, and while funding lasts. You may apply beginning Thursday, April 2.

Funds will be available for restaurant employees who can demonstrate that they:

Worked on a part- or full-time basis in the restaurant industry for at least 90 days in the past year; and

Have had a primary source of income in the restaurant industry for the last year; and

Have experienced a decrease in wages or loss of job on or after March 10, 2020; and

Live in the United States, an overseas U.S. military base, or any U.S. territory; and

Are over the age of legal majority in their U.S. state or territory.Individuals related to employees or board members of the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation or National Restaurant Association are not eligible for grants from this Fund.

The one-time grants are intended to help offset short-term COVID-19 related financial hardships, such as paying any of the following expenses:

Home rent or mortgage

Car payments or transportation costs

Utility bills

Student loan payments

Child care

Groceries

Medical bills

For more information and to apply click HERE

