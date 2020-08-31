Red Sox Trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies

The Boston Red Sox traded outfielder Kevin Pillar and cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies, in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations, as well as international amateur signing bonus pool space. The trade was made on the last day of the trading deadline which ended at 4 p.m. on August 31st. .

Pillar hit .274 (32-for-117) in 30 games for the Red Sox, his first season in the organization. Signed by Boston as a free agent on February 14, 2020, he recorded a .796 OPS for the Red Sox, hitting 7 doubles, 2 triples, and 4 home runs with 20 runs scored and 13 RBI

Pillar was scheduled to be a free agent at the end of the 2020 season.

