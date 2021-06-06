Red Sox Take Game 2 Saturday – Beat Yankees 7-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox battled back for their 20th come-from-behind victory, a 7-3 win over the New York Yankees, Saturday night at Yankee Stadium, as the Red Sox scored 4 runs in the 8th inning to break the game open.

Kike Hernandez, demoted from the leadoff spot, broke a 0-27 batting slump with a double in the 8th inning, driving in a run, and Christian Vazquez followed with a run scoring double.

That set the table for Bobby Dalbec to hit his 6th homer of the season, driving in 2 runs.

The 7-8-9 batters, Hernandez, Vazquez and Dalbec were a combed 4-12 with 4 runs batted in.

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched well for Boston, before running out of gas in the 6th inning. He went 5.1 innings, allowing 5 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 7 and walked 1

Garrett Whitlock was the first of 4 Red Sox relief pitchers. He went 1.2 innings striking out 2.

Adam Ottavino went 1 inning and Brandon Workman got 2 outs in the 9th but had walked 2 and struck out 1.

That brought in Matt Barnes from the bullpen who struck out Kyle Higashioka for his 14th save in 15 chances.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with his 10th double. Xander Bogaerts hit his 16th double of the season.

Marwin Gonzalez hit his 12th double of the season. Christian Vazquez was 2-4

Rafael Devers, was 2-5 with 2 more runs batted in. He leads the majors with 48 runs batted in.

Hunter Renfroe extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

Gleyber Torres hit his 3rd home run of the season off of E-Rod to account for the Yankees runs.

Manager Alex Cora on the win.

Elsewhere Tampa Bay shutout Texas 3-0 and Toronto beat Houston 6-2.

Boston remains 1.0 game behind Tampa Bay in 2nd place, with Toronto in 3rd place 5.0 games back and the Yankees in 4th place 5.5 games back.

Boston goes for the 3 game sweep Sunday night. Pregame starts at 6:05 and first pitch at 7:08 on 101.9 The Rock.