Red Sox Stumble Lose to Pirates 8-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday night, falling 8-2 and are now 5 games out of the 3rd wildcard spot with 43 games left in the season.

Josh Winckowski went 5 innings for Boston, allowing 6 runs on 7 hits. He struck out 2 and walked a batter. He gave up 2 2-run home runs to Bryan Reynolds. Reynolds ended the night 3-4 with 4 runs driven in.

Austin Davis came on in relief and didn't provide any, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits in 3 innings. He struck out 4 and walked 1

Boston was outhit 10-5.

Tommy Pham was 1-4 with a run batted in.

Rafael Devers drove in Boston's other run with a sacrifice fly.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the game.

Boston opens a crucial 3-game series in Baltimore Friday night. The Orioles are 2.5 games ahead of Boston in the wild card hunt. Kutter Crawford is scheduled to start for Boston Friday night, with the pregame beginning at 6:05 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.