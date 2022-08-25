Red Sox Release 2023 Schedule

As hopes for the 2022 season fade, the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday August 24th released their 2023 regular season schedule.

For the 1st time, the Red Sox will play all 29 other major league clubs. To make room for the National League opponents, they will play 2 fewer series against the American League East opponents.

The Red Sox open the season at home for the 4th year in a row, on Thursday, March 30th against the Baltimore Orioles.

For Red Sox-Yankees fans will want to circle the series in New York June 9-11 and August 18-20. The Yankees will travel to Fenway June 16-18 and September 11-14.

Red Sox trips to National League Parks include

At Milwaukee April 21-23

At Philadelphia May 5-7

At Atlanta May 9-10

At San Diego May 19-21

At Arizona May 26-28

At Wrigley Field July 14-16

At Washington DC August 15-17

The Red Sox will host 8 National League Teams

Pittsburgh Pirates April 3-5

St. Louis Cardinals May 12-14

Cincinnati Red May 30-June 1

Colorado Rockies June 12-14

Miami Marlins June 27-29

New York Mets July 21-23

Atlanta Braves July 25-25

Los Angeles Dodgers August 25-27

The annual Patriot's Day game will be against the Los Angeles Angels on April 17th.

If you're planning on taking your Mom to Fenway Park for Mother's Day, the Red Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals on May 14th. Likewise, if you want to bring Dad to Fenway, the Red Sox are home on Father's Day, hosting the Yankees!

The Red Sox close out the 2023 season on the road against the Orioles, September 28-October 1st with the last homer series September 26-27 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

