Red Sox Place Santana on Injured List Recall Cordero from Worcester

The Boston Red Sox placed Danny Santana on the 10 Day Injured List today, July 22nd prior to their game with the New York Yankees. To take his place on the roster, they recalled Franchy Cordero from Triple A Worcester.

Santana has played in 33 games with Boston and batted .171 (18-for-105) with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 4 home runs, and 13 RBI, making 11 starts in center field, 11 at first base, 2 in left field, and 2 at designated hitter. This is his second appearance on the injured list in 2021, having missed 7 games from July 7-18 due to a left quad strain.

Cordero has appeared in 34 games with the Red Sox this season, making 26 starts in left field and 1 at designated hitter. He has hit .179 (17-for-95) with 6 doubles, 1 home run, and 9 RBI. In 44 games with Worcester, the left-handed hitter has started 27 games in left field, 10 at designated hitter, and 6 at first base, batting .329 (55-for-167) with a .955 OPS, 6 home runs, and 7 stolen bases in 44 games.

