Red Sox Lose to Rays 11-3 Tuesday, Play Braves Wednesday at 1:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday, 11-3 and will play the Atlanta Braves today, Wednesday, March 10th at 1:05 p.m.

In yesterday's game Nick Pivetta started for Boston and allowed only 1 run in 3 innings, giving up 3 hits and striking out 3

Michael Chavis was 2-3, the only player for the Red Sox with multiple hits and he now is batting .429 on the Spring, 6-14 with 2 homers, and a double. Jeter Downs was 1-1 and is also batting .429 this Spring

Matt Hall and Phillips Valdez were both roughed up by the Rays. Hall went 1 inning allowing 3 runs on 2 hits while walking 2. Valdez lasted 1.1 inning and gave up 4 runs, 3 walks and 1 hit

Wednesday the Red Sox will send Matt Andriese to the mound followed by Adam Ottavino, Tanner Houck, Franklin German and Austin Brice.

Thursday the Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins and will send Eduardo Rodriguez to the mound.

The Red Sox open the 2021 Regular Season at home on Thursday, April 1st when they host the Baltimore Orioles. Keep your Sox on 101.9 The Rock for complete coverage of the 2021 season.