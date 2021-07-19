Red Sox Lose 2nd Straight to Yankees 9-1 [VIDEO]

After winning the 1st 7 games of the season against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox have now lost 2 in a row, dropping Sunday night's game 9-1 at Yankee Stadium.

It was a rough night for the Red Sox. Christian Arroyo, who was making his 1st career start at 1st base strained his hamstring stretching for a throw, and is likely heading for the injured list.

Martin Perez again gave the Red Sox a short start, lasting only 4.0 innings. He allowed 5 hits and 3 runs, while striking out 5 and walking 1.

Garrett Whitlock continues to impress in the bullpen, throwing 2 innings and striking out 3 and didn't allow a hit or walk a batter.

From there, it was downhill... Darwinzon Hernandez came on and didn't retire a batter. He allowed 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 2. Brandon Workman pitched an inning and walked 3 batters. Yacksel Rios pitched the 8th an allowed 2 runs, walking a batter.

The Red Sox managed only 5 hits on the nights. Xander Bogaerts had 2 of the hits, with his 29th double of the season.

Chistian Vazquez doubled

Rafael Devers walked 3 times

For the Yankees, Gleyber Torres homered in the 2nd inning.

Rougned Odor hit a 2-run homer in the 7th inning, his 10th of the season

Ryan LaMarre was 2-3 with his 1st homer of the season, a 2-run homer in the 8th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the night.

The Red Sox are expected to make a series of roster moves on Monday, including putting Christian Arroyo on the Injured List, and recalling Danny Santana from his rehab assignment.

The Tampa Bay Rays defeated the Atlanta Braves 7-5 and that means the Red Sox lead over the Rays is just a half game.

The Red Sox open a 3-game series in Buffalo against the Toronto Blue Jays. Pregame starts at 6:07 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:07 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.