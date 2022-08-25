Red Sox Fall to Blue Jays 3-2 in 10 Innings [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 on Wednesday night in 10 innings at Fenway Park. With the roster depleted because of injuries (they were without Xander Bogaerts, Tommy Pham and Christian Arroyo) the Red Sox started Bobby Dalbec at shortstop. Dalbec hadn't started at short since his high school days.

Brayan Bello started after being activated from the injured list, when Josh Winkowski was optioned to Triple A Worcester. Bello went 5.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7 and walked just 1.

Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 6th inning, despite allowing 2 hits. He struck out a batter.

Garrett Whitlock pitched the 7th and 8th innings, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 2.

Johns Schreiber retired the side in order in the 9th inning.

Ryan Brasier took the loss as Toronto plated a run in the 10th inning.

Franchy Cordero hit a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning to account for Boston's lone runs. It was his 2nd homer in his last 3 games.

Reece McGuire was 2-4 and is hitting .378 (14-37) since be acquired from the White Sox on August 1st.

The Red Sox and Blue Jays will play the final game of the 3-game series on Thursday night. The pregame starts at 6;10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 on 101.9 The Rock.