Red Sox Beat Blue Jays 11-5 for 6th Straight Win

The Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 11-5, Thursday night, for their season-high 6th consecutive win and moved them into 3rd place in the AL East. Were the playoffs to start now, the Red Sox would own the 2nd Wild Card spot!

Boston set a season high with 16 hits, and batted around, in the 2nd inning when they sent up 10 batters to the plate, scoring 5 runs and had 6 hits.

Masataka Yoshida was 3-5 with a home run, driving in 3 runs, and extended his hitting streak to 14 games, the longest in the major leagues. During that time he's hitting .446 going 25-56 with 18 runs batted in.

Rafael Devers was 3-5 with a double and home run, his AL-leading 11th of the season and drove in 4 runs. The homer was the 150th of his career. He is now the 3rd fastest Red Sox player to hit 150 homers, having done it in 721 career games. Jim Rice did it in 711 games and Ted Williams 664 games.

Jarren Duran was 3-5, with 2 stolen bases.

Reese McGuire was 2-4 with a run batted in.

Justin Turner was 3-5, with a run batted in.

Brayan Bello went 5.0 innings, evening his record at 1-1. He allowed 6 hits and 4 runs, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Boston heads out on the road, with 3 games against the Phillies, 2 games with the Braves and 3 games with the Cardinals. Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch Friday night for the Red Sox. The pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:05 on AM 1370 in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.