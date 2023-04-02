Red Sox Bang Out 14 Hits, Houck Goes 5 Innings Strong Red Sox Beat O’s 9-5 [VIDEO]

For the 1st time this young season the Red Sox led from the beginning, receiving strong starting pitching, and Boston beat Baltimore 9-5 on Sunday, April 2nd to win the 3-game series.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Tanner Houck #89 of the Boston Red Sox delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles . (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Tanner Houck was dominant through the first 4 innings, holding Baltimore to just 2 hits. He then gave up 3 runs on 3 hits, including 2 homers in the 5th before departing. He ended up picking up the win, striking out 5 and walking 1.

Adam Duvall feeling right at home at Fenway in his 1st series as a Red Sox player was 3-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in 2 runs. He is the 1st player in Red Sox history to have 6 extra-base hits in their first 3 games as a member of the Red Sox.

Rafael Devers was 2-5, and is 7-15, batting .467 in his first 3 games of the year.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Triston Casas hits an RBI single during the seventh inning.(Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

Tristan Casas pinch hit in the 7th inning and had a RBI single, for his 1st hit of the season, and 1st career pinch-hit.

Boston now 2-1 opens a 3-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, April 3rd at Fenway Park. Boston will send Kutter Crawford to the mound, while Pittsburgh is slated to start Johan Oveido. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 102.1 The Rock in Aroostook County.