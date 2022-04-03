Red Hot Chili Peppers recruited George Clinton for a powerful performance of “Give It Away” during a launch event for the band's new album, Unlimited Love.

The joyous version, available below, highlighted the group's rejuvenated energy since the 2019 return of guitarist John Frusciante, who was clearly enjoying it as much, or more, than everyone else. “And so it begins,” frontman Anthony Kiedis said before leaving the stage, presumably referring to the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The performance took place at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, after the Chili Peppers had been honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier on April 1. Clinton, who officiated, said (via Spin): “I always knew they’d be the most successful group in the world. … They had that fire in their eyes when I looked at them.”

The group ensured that all former members were named during the ceremony. Bassist Flea commented: “I know this street inside out, and this street knows me, and whenever we’ve traveled around the world, this street has always been a part of me. I’m grateful that now we can be a part of it.” Kiedis added: “To me, this is not a story of individuals. I love Chad [Smith], I love Flea, I love John greatly. They’re amazingly talented — Flea’s at one with the bass, John is my favorite guitar player of all time and Chad Smith is the finest drummer in the land. But, really, something happens when we come together which is much greater than the individual parts. The sum total of our parts is that we were able to find something that we love doing and communicate with the entire world.” He then became the first person to tread on the newly placed star, saying: “May as well start stepping on it.”

The Chili Peppers also appeared on two late-night TV shows, performing new track “These are the Ways” on Jimmy Kimmel Live and “Black Summer” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Those performances can also be seen below.

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers and George Clinton Play ‘Give It Away’

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play ‘These are the Ways’ on ‘Kimmel’

Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play ‘Black Summer’ on ‘Fallon’