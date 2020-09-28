Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith is selling his home in the Hamptons. Per its listing, the house is a "private waterfront oasis" situated in Montauk, N.Y., and it's currently on the market for $15 million.

Down toward the bottom of this post, take a look at some photos of the gated property that spans four acres and two lots overlooking Fort Pond Bay. Unsurprisingly, its location offers some breathtaking views of the water, not to mention the 259 feet of beachfront that comes along with the property.

As for the main house, its 4,750 square feet of living space features five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, as Realtor.com reported. The open floor plan centers around a great room that merges into the dining and living rooms. There's also a chef's kitchen and plenty of space for cooking and entertaining guests.

But there's more! A heated saltwater pool in the backyard is perfect for year-round swimming, and lush landscaping surrounds the property in vibrant foliage. Plus, a two-bedroom, two-bath guest cottage sits adjacent to the main house for any Red Hot Chili Peppers-loving guests that drop by.

Kids are in luck, too, with an included playground and zipline. A dining area, fire pit and a film-screening set-up are also part of the outdoor digs. We're guessing Smith had plenty of fun with his fam in this backyard!

Apart from selling his Hamptons hideaway, the 58-year-old Smith's been keeping busy since his most recent studio effort with Red Hot Chili Peppers, 2016's The Getaway. Last year, the drummer teamed up with Duff McKagan to play on Ozzy Osbourne's 2020 album, Ordinary Man.

Smith and his wife, architect Nancy Mack, also own a five-bedroom home in Malibu, Calif., that overlooks the Pacific Ocean, according to the Realtor write-up. They purchased the West Coast property in 2006 for $8.6 million.