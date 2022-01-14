Read A Classy Statement From WHOU Live Owner After Viral Moment

I apologize that the broadcasters failed to see this fundamental belief and I apologize for their behavior. I know they are remorseful and I believe they, too, will continue to learn from their mistakes. - Fred Grant, Owner WHOU LIVE

A terrible moment

By now you have probably seen or at least have heard about the virial moment from a local high school basketball broadcast, on Thursday night. On Friday, WHOU Owner, Fred Grant delivered a masterclass in handling a very difficult situation.

It happened. It's out there.

I am not going to get into the specifics of the on-air incident from Thursday because I feel we need to let the comments go away from our existence. Many of us will move on with our lives, however there are many people who are feeling deep pain, anger, and frustration today. Fred Grant addressed the listeners, viewers, and followers of WHOU and their broadcasts. Read the full statement here:

The perfect response

Well done and well said by Mr. Grant. In our 5 years of covering games on-air for 101.9 The Rock we have come to know the WHOU team. We have all sat down together for meals after a long day of games in Bangor. Fred and his team are great people! I can assure you that this is not a reflection of Fred, or any of the remaining broadcasters. Yes, the two broadcasters were fired immediately.

The good guys

Many people may not know this, but WHOU has stepped up in many ways over the years to keep coverage of the High School Basketball tournament on screens, and not just to radio. Lead broadcaster Steve Carmichael has used his network to compile a strong team of broadcasters and color commentators during the tournament. WHOU Live also streams local school concerts, graduations, parades, hockey, volleyball, baseball/softball, and so much more.

Place the blame where it rightfully belongs

There was one uncalled for moment caught on-air throughout thousands of hours of streaming over the years I think that it is only fair that everyone place blame where it needs to be, and not on Fred Grant or the WHOU platforms. Thank you to Fred for displaying true leadership and empathy! You are a setting the example!

