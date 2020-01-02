Deaths of New Brunswick Woman & Child a Murder-Suicide

UPDATE:

Officials in New Brunswick now say the deaths of a woman and a child in a community just above Saint John were a murder-suicide.

Police said the bodies of 43-year-old Louise Cassie-Laflamme and her seven-year-old daughter were found in an apartment in Rothesay on Monday.

Autopsies have been completed. The investigation has determined that the child's death was the result of a homicide, and that the woman then died as a result of a self-inflicted injury.

Cassie-Laflamme had worked as a lawyer handling domestic legal aid cases. CBC reports she had recently taken a job with New Brunswick's mental health board.

ORIGINAL STORY:

