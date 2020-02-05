RCMP Investigating Series of Cottage Break and Enters

The West District RCMP is investigating several break and enters into cottages in Pleasant Ridge, N.B.

On February 2, 2020, the St. George RCMP responded to a report of at least seven cottages that had been broken into in Pleasant Ridge. At approximately 11 a.m., a camp owner was checking unoccupied properties and encountered a man and a woman along Dufour Road. The individuals drove away in a newer model black Jeep SUV with a Nova Scotia licence plate. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects.

The man is described as being 25-35 years of age, approximately five feet nine inches (175 centimetres) tall and weighing around 170 pounds (77 kilograms). He had a black beard and was wearing a baseball hat. The woman is described being young with blond hair.

Police are still in the process of contacting property owners. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about these break ins or who may have seen the two suspects, is asked to contact St. George RCMP at 506-755-1130. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.